President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit BEGOC office

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who is also Chair of the Baku 2015 Organising Committee, today toured the Baku 2015 headquarters.

Report informs, the President and First Lady were accompanied on their visit by Minister of Youth and Sport and Baku 2015 Chief Executive Officer Azad Rahimov and Baku 2015 Chief Operating Officer Simon Clegg.

Their visit included the Games Operations Support Centre, which centralises all Games-time functions in one location, ensuring efficient and coordinated decision-making.

The President and First Lady were warmly welcomed by the entire BEGOC staff, and participated in a Baku 2015 family photograph shoot after their tour.