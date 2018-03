Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Aghalar Veliyev the Order "For Serving the Motherland" of the second degree.

Report informs that Aghalar Israfil Veliyev has been awarded the order of "For Seving the Motherland" of the second degree for his efficient activity in the construction field.