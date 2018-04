Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the second exit of “Elmler Akademiyası” metro station in Baku,

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new exit.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the general plan of “Elmler Akademiyası” metro station, and also work done in the second exit.

The President reviewed the new exit of the metro station.