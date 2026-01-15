President approves new requirements to demining in Shusha

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved new rules governing demining operations in the city of Shusha.

According to Report, the relevant amendments have been introduced to the law "On the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan – the City of Shusha."

Under the changes, if an object of cultural or historical value is discovered during demining activities, all work must be immediately suspended.

The discovery must be reported to the authorized body, which will also decide whether and when demining operations may be resumed.

In addition, in areas of historical and archaeological significance, demining will be carried out exclusively with the participation of a representative of the authorized body.