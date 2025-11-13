Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Portal created to attract foreigners to work in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 12:15
    Portal created to attract foreigners to work in Azerbaijan

    A portal has been launched to attract highly skilled foreigners to work in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the program presented by the State Migration Service (SMS) aims to encourage the employment of highly qualified foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan, direct their knowledge and skills toward the country's socio-economic development, and establish a flexible management and coordination mechanism in this field.

    At the presentation ceremony, SMS head Vusal Huseynov explained that foreigners wishing to participate in the program can register through the portal and submit their education, work experience, foreign language skills, and other information digitally:

    "The portal is presented under the address www.pass.gov.az, which reflects the abbreviation of the phrase 'Your Path to Azerbaijan for Success Story.' The word 'pass' is also used in migration terminology to mean 'entry' or 'permit.' The portal operates in Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, and Russian."

    He emphasized that foreigners whose applications are approved and who obtain highly skilled migrant status will benefit from a number of privileges related to residence and employment in Azerbaijan:

    "The portal also creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan – employers can register, request information about foreign specialists in needed fields, and access their data."

    The highly skilled migrant program was established by an order of President Ilham Aliyev.

