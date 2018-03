Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of voters issued in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said that the number of voters in the country amounted to 5,093,289 people.

51.7 % of them are women and 48.3 % - men.

Today, the CEC held a presentation of a list of voters in 2015.