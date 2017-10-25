 Top
    Number of foreigners expelled this year from Azerbaijan unveiled

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ During 9 months of this year, 17 076 decisions on migration and violation of administrative legislation were made by foreigners and stateless persons in Baku and other cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Chief of Migration Policy and Legal Support Head Department of State Migration Service, Senior migration service counselor Vahid Gahramanov said.

    He said that 1930 of them were related to the legalization of their residence in the country.

    According to Gahramanov, during the first 9 months of 2017, 66 828 appeals were received by the State Migration Service from foreigners and stateless persons: "Each of the applications was examined in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant decisions were made. Besides, 633 827 foreigners and stateless persons applied for registration this year”.

