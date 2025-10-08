Number of Azerbaijanis marrying foreign nationals revealed

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    In the first nine months of 2025, 1,570 marriages were registered between Azerbaijani citizens and foreign nationals or stateless persons, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice told Report.

    Of those marriages, 858 involved Azerbaijani men and 712 involved Azerbaijani women.

    According to the data, most of the foreign spouses were citizens of Russia, Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

    Bu il əcnəbilərlə evlənən Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarının sayı açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане за 8 месяцев заключено около 1600 браков с иностранцами

