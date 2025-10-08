Number of Azerbaijanis marrying foreign nationals revealed
Domestic policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 10:53
In the first nine months of 2025, 1,570 marriages were registered between Azerbaijani citizens and foreign nationals or stateless persons, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice told Report.
Of those marriages, 858 involved Azerbaijani men and 712 involved Azerbaijani women.
According to the data, most of the foreign spouses were citizens of Russia, Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.
