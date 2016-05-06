Next plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/The next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliaments) has started.

Report informs, today's meeting chaired by the Speaker Oktay Asadov includes the discussion of 16 issues.

Initially, the session will review the appointment of Supreme Court judges and R.A.Agayev's appointment as a judge of Shirvan Court of Appeal.

Later, approval of the agreements signed between Azerbaijan and several other countries, as well as review of some articles of Migration, Taxation, Criminal, Administrative Offences Codes of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as laws "On social insurance", "On Customs Tariff", "Insurance activity" and "Antidumping, compensation and protection measures" (second reading) is considered.