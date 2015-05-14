MP: Parties not attending in government and opposition meeting get instructions from abroad

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Popular Front Party will not serve the interests of the people so long as it doesn't take decisions permitted from abroad. They act only on the instructions of people in abroad, who finance them"

Report informs it is noted in a statement by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP Siyavush Novruzov.

Commenting on the decision of PPFA not to participate at the upcoming meeting between the government and the opposition, Novruzov said that PPFA is not a party, it is - the representative of some existing structures of Azerbaijan in abroad: "Those who provide financial support to Ali Kerimli, advise him not to participate in the dialogue. That is, they create the illusion that there is no unity between the parties in Azerbaijan.What kind of democracy they can talk if they do not participate in the discussions related to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem?It is a betrayal of both the state and the nation."

NAP Deputy Executive Secretary said that the party "Musavat" has no legitimacy and therefore it cannot decide whether to participate in the meeting or not, "How can we make a decision if the party members do not trust the leadership?! Therefore, the "Musavat" does not participate at such meetings."

S. Novruzov said that, Azerbaijani authorities have always been ready for dialogue, "all the political parties of the country are involved at a meeting between the government and opposition.Only a few parties try to stay on the sidelines. But they are unable to take a specific decision."

The next meeting between the government and the opposition in Azerbaijan will be held on May 15.