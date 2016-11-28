Milli Majlis prepares draft law on Khojaly tragedy

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We will mark the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy in the near future. A new draft law is being prepared in this regard."

Report informs, Deputy Chair of the Azerbaijani parliament, Bahar Muradova said at the presentation ceremony of the draft "Studying legal aspects of international recognition of crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing", jointly made by Milli Majlis, "For the sake of powerful Azerbaijan" Public Union and the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the Auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

B.Muradova noted that Milli Majlis is preparing a new draft law on the people subjected to genocide: "The draft law will be presented to the public on the 25th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy".

Chairman of the parliament's Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Ali Huseynli stressed importance of preparation of the draft law.

MP Azay Guliyev also said that the main purpose of the draft is to organize fair trial.