Milli Majlis Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan responsibly approached to its obligations in all contexts

Baku. 16 June.REPORT.AZ/ "The main goal of each society is to ensure sustainable development. Azerbaijan has responsibly approached to its obligations in all contexts. Atmosphere of security and peace should exist in the country, otherwise, no development can be achieved".

Report informs, Milli Majlis Deputy Chairman Bahar Muradova said at XIV International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen on “Fundamental principles of Sustainable Development Goals: equality, national priorities and cooperation”.

She said that the world's states, international organizations have an obligation to ensure peace and stability: "Contradictory situation exists in the world. The government of Azerbaijan adhered to the principles of international law in the region and international community. However, our country has been subjected to aggression by Armenia, faced injustice. But Azerbaijan did not change its stand and call all world countries to comply with international law".