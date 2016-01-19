Madat Guliyev: 'We have reduced employees by 30%'

'Business relations available between State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service'

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'During establishment of State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, we were requested to meet modern requirements. We were given a month. During this period, we provided information to the head of state regarding works carried out by us. At present, we act in the framework of our powers.'

Report informs, Chief of State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev told reporters.

'We have reduced employees by 30%. Our plan is that activities of our employees to be more efficient and prompt. Business relations available between the two organizations. We conduct information exchange. Reforms on personnel is carried out in that organization, too', SSS Chief says.