 Top
    Close photo mode

    Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan is a safe and stable country

    'This is a result of policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev'

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Fighting against terrorism should start from secondary schools, families. Young people must be taught these problems."

    Report informs, Chief of the State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev said at the conference entitled "The role of youth in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism" in Baku.

    He said that everyone must fight against this problem: "Azerbaijan is a safe and stable country. It is a result of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Once again, I would like to note that fighting against terrorism should start from schools and families."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi