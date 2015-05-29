 Top
    Last plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis's spring session starts

    The discussion of 18 issues was included into the agenda includes

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/The last plenary meeting of the spring session of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan Parliament) started. 

    Report informs that the discussion of 18 issues was included into the agenda of the meeting chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Ogtay Asadov.

    The issues on changes in the composition of the Broadcasting Council of Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan, the draft law "On state budget execution of Azerbaijan for 2014", international agreements and the approval of protocols are among them.

    In addition, the issues on the changes to the laws "On Road Traffic", "Exit, Entry and Passports", "Passports" and the Codes of Migration, Crime, and the Administrative Offences, "Accounting" will be discussed.

