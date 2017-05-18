Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor is being successfully implemented and will be completed in time

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Our other promising projects are on the agenda. “Umid”, the works in this field is underway. Foreign companies again show interest in “Babek”, “Karabakh” projects”.

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has today said at the opening ceremony of semi-submersible drilling plant named after Heydar Aliyev in offshore supply and logistics base of SOCAR’s Caspian Drilling Company.

The head of state told that all executed oil projects work successfully.

“Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline operates during 11 years, Southern Gas Corridor is executed successfully. I am sure that we will achieve timely completion of this project as well. We should note the launch of TANAP, major part of this project, next year. I am confident that we will achieve it”.