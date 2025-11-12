Ilham Aliyev meets with new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of several districts

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jeyhun Jalilov on his appointment as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elkhan Ibrahimov as Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city, Natig Aghayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District, Orkhan Mursalov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District, Elvin Pashayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District, Vugar Novruzov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District, and Elshan Hasanli as Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District, according to Report.