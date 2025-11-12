Ilham Aliyev meets with new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of several districts
Domestic policy
- 12 November, 2025
- 14:47
On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jeyhun Jalilov on his appointment as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elkhan Ibrahimov as Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city, Natig Aghayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District, Orkhan Mursalov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District, Elvin Pashayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District, Vugar Novruzov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District, and Elshan Hasanli as Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District, according to Report.
Latest News
16:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Issues related to employment are a top priority in the regionsDomestic policy
16:09
Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1Finance
16:03
Moldovan minister: Chisinau, Baku seek to expand ties despite logistical hurdlesForeign policy
15:59
Photo
ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vesselsInfrastructure
15:45
CBA: Azerbaijani SMEs have low potential to create added valueBusiness
15:38
Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action opens at COP30COP29
15:34
Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projectsBusiness
15:32
President of Azerbaijan approves amendments to Law 'On Mortgage'Finance
15:20