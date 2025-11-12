Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev meets with new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of several districts

    Domestic policy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 14:47
    Ilham Aliyev meets with new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of several districts

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jeyhun Jalilov on his appointment as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elkhan Ibrahimov as Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city, Natig Aghayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District, Orkhan Mursalov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District, Elvin Pashayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District, Vugar Novruzov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District, and Elshan Hasanli as Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District, according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev Naxçıvanda Prezidentin yeni səlahiyyətli nümayəndəsini və bir sıra icra başçılarını qəbul edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял нового полномочного представителя президента в НАР и глав ИВ ряда районов

