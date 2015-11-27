​Ilham Aliyev awards posthumously policemen killed in Nardaran

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding the employees of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the decree, on November 26, 2015 in Nardaran settlement, Azerbaijan as a result of a special operation conducted by Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic, an armed criminal gang, covering their motives by religion and committing sabotage, riots, aimed to make violent change of the constitutional system of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Two police officers heroically died during the special operation.

For their special merits in order to protect the socio-political stability in Azerbaijan, officers of Ministry of Internal Affairs, who lost their lives were awarded with the Azerbaijani Flag Order:

Police sergeant Vugar Eyyub oglu Nasibov (posthumously)

Police sergeant Ismail Rasul oglu Tagiyev (posthumously).