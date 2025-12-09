Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation explore cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 09:12
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation explore cooperation

    On December 8, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Saying he was delighted to attend the conference of the "Launch of the AI Index for the Islamic World" held in Baku, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of events on artificial intelligence and expanding cooperation in this field. He also highlighted the importance of programs and projects implemented in the educational and social spheres.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, underscored the importance of cooperation prospects between the two organizations.

    Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum once again congratulated the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on receiving the "Hamdan-ICESCO" award for educational and social support projects in the Islamic world and other countries.

    Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has always attached importance to education and social spheres during its activity, expressing her gratitude for the Foundation being awarded the "Hamdan-ICESCO" prize.

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Heydər Əliyev Fondu ilə Həmdan Bin Rəşid Əl Maktum Fondu arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Обсуждено сотрудничество между Фондом Гейдара Алиева и Фондом Хамдана бин Рашида Аль Мактума

    Latest News

    09:53

    EU to announce decision on confiscating frozen Russian assets within next two weeks

    Other countries
    09:47

    China executes former official of Huarong offshore finance unit for graft

    Other countries
    09:38

    Zelenskyy reveals candidates for new head of Ukraine's Presidential Office

    Other countries
    09:37
    Photo

    41 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin repatriated to Türkiye from US

    Region
    09:32

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:21

    Trump unveils $12B aid package for farmers hit by trade war

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:12
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation explore cooperation

    Domestic policy
    09:08
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign agreement

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed