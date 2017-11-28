 Top
    Flag Museum opens in Sabirabad district

    The head of state cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Sabirabad district.

    Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

    It was reported that the Sabirabad Flag Museum was commissioned in February 2017 and completed in September.The building of the museum consists of two exhibition halls and various auxiliary rooms. There are 6 sections in exhibition halls.

    It was noted that the area of the Flag Museum has recently been expanded and reached hectares.Two fountains in the square were reconstructed.

