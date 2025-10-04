Five years since liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Today, October 4, marks the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupiers, Report informs.

    On October 4, 2020, alongside Jabrayil city, nine surrounding villages-Karkhulu, Shukurbayli, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Upper Maralyan, and Dajal-were freed from enemy occupation. The Azerbaijani tricolor flag was raised over the liberated territories.

    The liberation of Jabrayil partially restored state control over the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

    Jabrayil district was established on August 8, 1930. It was abolished on January 4, 1963, and merged with the Fuzuli district, but was reestablished on June 17, 1964. Located in the southeastern part of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains along the Gayany plain and Karabakh range, the district borders the Islamic Republic of Iran along the Aras River. Covering 1,049 square kilometers, its terrain is mainly mountainous. The Aras River banks were once densely forested with Tugay forests, and the fertile dark chestnut soils of the plains are highly productive.

    Jabrayil was occupied by Armenian armed forces on August 23, 1993. At that time, the district consisted of one city, four settlements, and 97 villages. During the occupation, internally displaced residents from Jabrayil settled in about 2,000 settlements across 58 districts of Azerbaijan, living in tent camps, freight wagons, and dormitories. On January 5, 1994, during the Horadiz operation, the village of Jojug Marjanly in Jabrayil was liberated.

    Six days after Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Jabrayil district. The President raised the Azerbaijani flag in Jabrayil city and at the Khudaferin Bridge. He also visited the district again on October 4, 2021.

    According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, October 4 is celebrated annually as Jabrayil City Day.

    Jabrayil city liberation
    Cəbrayıl şəhərinin azad olunmasından 5 il ötür
    Минуло пять лет со дня освобождения Джебраила от армянской оккупации

