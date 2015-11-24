First session of new Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off, President Ilham Aliyev attends the session - UPDATED

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ First session of Azerbaijani Parliament in new composition was opened by Safa Mirzayev, Head of Milli Mejlis Apparatus.

Under Article 2 of Milli Mejlis Internal Charter, first session of newly elected Milli Mejlis should be managed by the oldest member of the parliament. Fattah Heydarov, MP of Milli Mejlis executed this task.

Fattah Heydarov chairing the session, declared fifth convocation Milli Mejlis session open.

National anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

***12:18

First session of the fifth convocation Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

Report informs, new MPs assembled to the first session after Constitutional Court approval of results of parliamentary elections held on November 1.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the session.

Names of new MPs will be read in the session, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) will present badges and cards to the MPs.

In addition, Chairman of Milli Mejlis, First Deputy Chairman, two deputies, chairmen of parliamentary committees, their deputies, Chairman and composition of Discipline Commission, Chairman and composition of Calculating Commission will be elected in the session.