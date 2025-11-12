Farhad Abdullayev: Constitution reflects will and unity of Azerbaijani people

The Constitution, sovereignty, and statehood are interrelated concepts that form the foundation of national state-building, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, Farhad Abdullayev, said in his article "30 Years of the Constitution of Azerbaijan."

According to Report, Abdullayev noted that the Constitution establishes the legal framework of the state, while sovereignty and statehood reflect its political, legal, and ideological principles, as well as express national identity and unity.

"The principles and provisions enshrined in the Constitution are an expression of the will of the people and the unity of the state. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, possessing the highest legal force, serves as the foundation of legislation and as a guarantee of socio-political stability and national unity," emphasized the head of the Constitutional Court.