Deputy PM: Freight traffic along North–South Corridor up to 8.3%
Domestic policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 10:38
The volume of freight transportation along the international North–South transport corridor increased by 8.3% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.
According to Report, tDeputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at a trilateral meeting of government representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran held in Baku that that this corridor plays an important role in the development of trade and economic relations.
