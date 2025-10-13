Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Deputy PM: Freight traffic along North–South Corridor up to 8.3%

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 10:38
    Deputy PM: Freight traffic along North–South Corridor up to 8.3%

    The volume of freight transportation along the international North–South transport corridor increased by 8.3% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.

    According to Report, tDeputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at a trilateral meeting of government representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran held in Baku that that this corridor plays an important role in the development of trade and economic relations.

    Shahin Mustafayev tripatrite meeting North-South Transport Corridor
    Baş nazirin müavini: Şimal–Cənub dəhlizi üzrə yükdaşımaların həcmi 8,3% artıb
    Вице-премьер: Объем грузоперевозок по коридору "Север-Юг" увеличился на 8,3%

    Latest News

    11:37

    European institutions in Brussels - in limelight of several spy scandals

    Analytics
    11:34

    Moody's: Full-fledged Sharia-compliant banks may emerge in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:29

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel

    Other countries
    11:28

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign cybersecurity cooperation memorandum

    ICT
    11:18

    Nearly 22,000 people resettled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    11:17

    Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

    Other countries
    11:12

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    11:05
    Photo

    AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed