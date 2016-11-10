Baku hosts conference 'Youth and state independence: Vision of the Future'

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted a republican conference of youth entitled "Youth and state independence: Vision of the Future".

Report informs, Aide to Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Head of the Social and Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov,Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee for Youth and Sports Fuad Muradov, MPs, representatives of the government agencies and non-governmental organizations attended the meeting organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

Aide to Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov said that one of the country's achievements in 25 years is upbringing of patriotic youth: "Future development of Azerbaijan depends on youth. We believe that young people will decently cope with it. Azerbaijani youth should acquire world knowledge and apply it in Azerbaijan. Support by the state shows that youths are ready to represent Azerbaijan."

Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov spoke about achievements in the field of youth and sports during 25 years. The minister stressed that 27% of the population is youths: "The youths are able to directly take part in all the processes in the country. Attention to young people in the country is obvious. Young athletes have gained 8 560 medals so far. This is shining example of attention to sports by the state."

Then works in fields of patriotism, Azerbaijanism, statehood, ideas of secularism were discussed.