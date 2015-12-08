Chairmen of parliamentary committees and deputies given new right

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Parliamentary Committee proposed granting the right to an extraordinary speech at the plenary session of Parliament.

Report informs, this issue was reflected in the draft amendments proposed in the internal regulations of the Milli Majlis, which is tabled at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

Under current regulations, President of Azerbaijan and President of the Parliament and their deputies have right to an extraordinary speech at the meeting of the MM.

In addition, the meeting was asked to give MPs the right to simultaneous membership of the two committees.

After discussions, the draft was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.