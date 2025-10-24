Chairman: Justice isn't concentrated in single place in democratic society

In a democratic society, justice is not concentrated in a single place or institution, Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court, said at an international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Report informs.

Karimov emphasized that courts and arbitration are not rivals, but partners in delivering justice: "Each plays a different role, but both share the same goal-to resolve disputes fairly and protect rights effectively. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a leading economy in the region, distinguished by its stability, foresight, and innovation. The country has become both an energy producer and a key trade hub connecting East and West."

The chairman noted that alongside this economic growth, business and investment relations are becoming more complex: "Therefore, arbitration has become a necessity for Azerbaijan's development. It enables disputes to be resolved fairly, swiftly, and with respect for contractual obligations. Arbitration strengthens investor confidence, supports sustainable development, and promotes international cooperation. Azerbaijan is a party to key international agreements that promote arbitration, including the 1958 New York Convention. However, signing conventions is not enough. For arbitration to function effectively, strong institutions and knowledgeable judges who apply the law consistently and conscientiously are essential."