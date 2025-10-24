Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Chairman: Justice isn't concentrated in single place in democratic society

    Domestic policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 11:47
    Chairman: Justice isn't concentrated in single place in democratic society

    In a democratic society, justice is not concentrated in a single place or institution, Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court, said at an international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Report informs.

    Karimov emphasized that courts and arbitration are not rivals, but partners in delivering justice: "Each plays a different role, but both share the same goal-to resolve disputes fairly and protect rights effectively. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a leading economy in the region, distinguished by its stability, foresight, and innovation. The country has become both an energy producer and a key trade hub connecting East and West."

    The chairman noted that alongside this economic growth, business and investment relations are becoming more complex: "Therefore, arbitration has become a necessity for Azerbaijan's development. It enables disputes to be resolved fairly, swiftly, and with respect for contractual obligations. Arbitration strengthens investor confidence, supports sustainable development, and promotes international cooperation. Azerbaijan is a party to key international agreements that promote arbitration, including the 1958 New York Convention. However, signing conventions is not enough. For arbitration to function effectively, strong institutions and knowledgeable judges who apply the law consistently and conscientiously are essential."

    Inam Karimov Baku Arbitration Centre justice democratic society Supreme Court
    İnam Kərimov: Demokratik cəmiyyətdə ədalət yalnız bir yerdə və ya bir qurumda cəmlənmir
    Инам Керимов: Правосудие в демократическом обществе не сосредоточено в одном учреждении

    Latest News

    12:00

    Minister: Azerbaijan ready to support co-op between courts, arbitration centers

    Foreign policy
    11:47

    Chairman: Justice isn't concentrated in single place in democratic society

    Domestic policy
    11:43

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding co-op with OTS in transport, technology

    Business
    11:36

    Plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis kicks off

    Milli Majlis
    11:33

    Trump denies reports he sent B-1 bombers near Venezuela

    Other countries
    11:29
    Photo

    International event marks opening of Arbitration Center in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Charles Michel: Arbitration must remain apolitical and fair

    Foreign policy
    11:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in GFTN Tbilisi Finance Summit

    Finance
    11:12
    Video

    Euronews: Azerbaijan pursuing own active urbanization policy

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed