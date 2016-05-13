CEC makes changes on guide of annual financial statements of parties

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) has discussed amendments to 'Guide on the rules for adoption of the annual financial statements submitted by political parties and their socialization by review'.

Report informs, Natig Mammadov, CEC Deputy Chairman provided information in regard with the amendments.

He said that however, earlier, annual financial statements of parties investigated after submission and socialized within 24 hours, now they will be socialized within one business day after the submission, by posting on the CEC official website as it is.

The amendment has put to vote and adopted.