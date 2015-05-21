Cabinet of Ministers approves regulations on industrial districts

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Model Regulations on Industrial Districts".

Report informs that the document regulates the establishment of industrial districts by the government, their management and implementation of issues related to the entrepreneurial activity.

According to the regulations, the entrepreneurial activity is carried out on industrial production and provision of services in the industrial districts.

The aim of the establishment of the industrial districts is to provide favorable conditions for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the fields of industry and service and to increase employment in the manufacturing and service sectors.