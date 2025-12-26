Bayramov: Ilham Aliyev's Washington visit important in context of bilateral ties

Positive dynamics have been observed in relations between the United States and Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the outcomes of 2025, Report informs.

The minister noted that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington in August was of particular importance in this context: "Within the framework of that visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries, and reciprocal visits in this direction also took place."