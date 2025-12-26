Bayramov: Ilham Aliyev's Washington visit important in context of bilateral ties

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    26 December, 2025
    • 15:50
    Positive dynamics have been observed in relations between the United States and Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while presenting the outcomes of 2025, Report informs.

    The minister noted that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington in August was of particular importance in this context: "Within the framework of that visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries, and reciprocal visits in this direction also took place."

    XİN başçısı: İlham Əliyevin Vaşinqton səfəri ikitərəfli münasibətlər kontekstində vacib əhəmiyyətə malik olub
    Глава МИД: Визит Ильхама Алиева в Вашингтон имел важное значение в контексте двусторонних отношений

