    Baku Seaside Park wins prestigious Green Flag Award

    Domestic policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:19
    Baku Seaside Park wins prestigious Green Flag Award

    Baku's Seaside National Park has been awarded the internationally recognized Green Flag Award, one of the world's leading benchmarks for park management and sustainability.

    According to Report, the award recognizes parks that meet high standards in public accessibility, safety, environmental sustainability, and effective management. It honors green spaces that are clean, well-maintained, inclusive, and serve the community.

    Established in 1996, the Green Flag Award operates in over 20 countries and evaluates parks on numerous criteria, including cleanliness, infrastructure, biodiversity, community involvement, and environmental responsibility.

    The nomination of Seaside National Park underwent a multi-stage international assessment. Experts reviewed documentation related to the park's maintenance, management, environmental policy, and service infrastructure.

    In the final stage, international judges conducted an on-site evaluation of the park across nearly 30 criteria.

    The park's unique historical, ecological, and cultural value was highlighted, as well as its role in reflecting Baku's urban identity and development. The expert panel also praised the park's innovative state-led management model.

    Notably, Seaside National Park also received the International Large Urban Parks Award in the Netherlands last year, further recognizing its excellence in ecological preservation and public value.

    Baku Seaside Park Green Flag Award park management sustainability
    Photo
    Dənizkənarı Milli Park "Green Flag Award" beynəlxalq mükafatına layiq görülüb
    Photo
    Приморский национальный парк удостоен международной награды Green Flag Award

