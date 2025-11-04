Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan completing implementation of its five-year Strategy for Children

The Action Plan for the Implementation of the 2020-2025 Strategy for Children in Azerbaijan will be completed this year, and a new plan will be developed for subsequent years, Bahar Muradova, chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, said at a press conference entitled "Family, Women, and Children in Azerbaijani Legislation," Report informs.

"With the implementation of this strategy, certain changes have occurred in the activities of state bodies responsible for protecting children's rights. Previously, two separate commissions operated under executive authorities: the Guardianship and Trusteeship Authority and the Commission for the Protection of the Affairs and Rights of Minors. This duplication was eliminated, and with amendments adopted based on proposals from the State Committee for Religious Affairs, a Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights was created. At the same time, the Secretariat of the Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights under the Cabinet of Ministers was established under the State Committee for Religious Affairs," she noted.

The State Committee chairperson emphasized that the changes will further strengthen the commissions' work in protecting children's rights.

According to her, over the past five years, significant attention has been paid to the legislative framework aimed at strengthening the institution of the family: "The State Committee has submitted a number of proposals in this area. Between 2020 and 2025, seven legislative amendments, 11 regulations and bylaws, 33 opinions and proposals, and three state programs were introduced into adopted legal and regulatory acts. Although these documents did not significantly change stereotypes about the family, they nevertheless had an impact. They also helped protect the rights of people facing family problems."