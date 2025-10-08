Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 16:32
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, Report cites the Aliyeva's Office.

    During the meeting, Sabina Aliyeva emphasized the strong friendship and effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine across various fields, including human rights protection.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing collaboration between their ombudsman institutions and stressed the importance of further strengthening these ties.

    The discussion also covered humanitarian issues in wartime conditions, including the protection of civilians, refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

    Aliyeva highlighted that Azerbaijan has suffered from war for decades, with hundreds of thousands displaced due to Armenian aggression. She noted that following the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan ended nearly 30 years of occupation and has begun restoring the rights of former IDPs, enabling their return to their ancestral lands.

    Lubinets thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian support to Ukraine and for its care for Ukrainian children. He also expressed gratitude for the warm and constructive dialogue.

    The meeting concluded with discussions on future cooperation opportunities to enhance the protection of human rights and freedoms.

