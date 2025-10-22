Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev visits Brazil

    Domestic policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:43
    Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev visits Brazil

    A plenary session, The Role of Prosecutorial Authorities in Climate Governance, will be held in the city of Belém, Brazil, as part of the 30th UN climate conference - COP30.

    According to Report, a delegation led by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev traveled to Brazil to participate in the event.

    Aliyev is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session, sharing views on the role of law enforcement agencies in climate governance and the importance of strengthening international cooperation in this field.

    During COP29 held in Baku, in November 2024, a high-level session titled "Mobilizing Law Enforcement Agencies in the Fight Against Climate Change" was organized for the first time at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Interior.

    The upcoming session at COP30 is considered a logical continuation of that event held in Baku.

    Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev Brazil COP30 visit
    Baş prokuror Kamran Əliyev Braziliyaya gedib
    Камран Алиев примет участие в мероприятии COP30 в Белене

    Latest News

    12:37

    CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026

    Finance
    12:37
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Other
    12:31

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    Region
    12:29

    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    12:24

    Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potential

    Karabakh
    12:21

    Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealed

    Finance
    12:20

    German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underway

    Military
    12:06

    Nikol Pashinyan: Fates of South Caucasus countries interconnected to certain extent

    Region
    All News Feed