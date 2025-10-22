Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev visits Brazil

A plenary session, The Role of Prosecutorial Authorities in Climate Governance, will be held in the city of Belém, Brazil, as part of the 30th UN climate conference - COP30.

According to Report, a delegation led by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev traveled to Brazil to participate in the event.

Aliyev is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session, sharing views on the role of law enforcement agencies in climate governance and the importance of strengthening international cooperation in this field.

During COP29 held in Baku, in November 2024, a high-level session titled "Mobilizing Law Enforcement Agencies in the Fight Against Climate Change" was organized for the first time at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The upcoming session at COP30 is considered a logical continuation of that event held in Baku.