Azerbaijani President ratifies amendment to law 'On police'

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ratified the amendment made by Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) to the law "On police".

Report informs, the Article 33 (Accountability of a policeman) of the law has been changed.

According to the article, a policeman can be hold accountable on the grounds of committing illegal action during the service, violating service and execution disciplines, conducting an unworthy action that can damage the name of a policeman.

The word "unworthy" removed from the article.