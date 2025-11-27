Azerbaijani Ombudsman participates in UN Business and Human Rights Forum in Geneva

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, took part in the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights held in Geneva, Switzerland, Report inform, referring the Ombudsman Office.

During the forum, the Ombudsman provided detailed information on the measures implemented in Azerbaijan to promote business development and support entrepreneurship, as well as the ongoing efforts in the area of business and human rights.

The Ombudsman noted that the landmine threat continues to pose a serious challenge in the liberated territories, hindering the region's development as well as the protection of human rights and freedoms.

Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that the Ombudsman Institution conducts regular monitoring missions in these areas and consistently submits the findings to the relevant international organizations.

The Ombudsman also pointed out the importance of supporting demining efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, noting that such assistance is essential for restoring socio-economic life and promoting responsible business activities in these areas.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva met with Pichamon Yeophantong, Chairperson of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights. During the meeting, Aliyeva briefed her on the national assessment document prepared by the Ombudsman Institution on business and human rights in Azerbaijan. The sides also exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation.