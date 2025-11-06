Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on 5th anniversary of Victory Day

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has issued a statement on the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs, citing the Ombudsman Office.

"On September 27, 2020, the armed forces of Armenia committed war crimes by targeting residential areas densely populated with Azerbaijani civilians with intensive and heavy munitions in order to continue the occupation policy. Consequently, numerous civilians were killed and wounded, and civilian, administrative, and social objects were destroyed," the statement reads.

It further adds that Armenia, by doing so, namely, violating norms of international law, particularly the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-use of force, and peaceful settlement of disputes, created serious threats to the peace and security, human life, and health through committing military aggression against the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan, exercising its right to self-defense, enshrined in the United Nations Charter, carried out counter-offensive operations in the pursuit of the protection of life and health of citizens and liberation of our territories, which had been under occupation for nearly three decades. Under the triumphant leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and through the solidarity of the people, our glorious Army freed our lands in only 44 days, and thus, delivering a moment of glorious victory to our people," the ombudsman said.

She noted that during the post-conflict period, in September 2023, with the purpose of preventing separatist provocations dangerous for the peace and tranquility in the South Caucasian Region, as well as the protection of human rights and freedoms, a local anti-terror operation was undertaken. As a result of the Patriotic War and counter-terrorism activities, our state's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully ensured, and favorable conditions have been created for safeguarding human rights and freedoms in the region.

"In general, in August of 2025, in order to ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, in the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, DC, held with the participation of the President of the United States of America, the 'Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia' was initiated. Hence, a solid foundation has been laid down for peaceful living of peoples in the region, guided by mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Although all positive developments, significant problems awaiting resolution, such as identification of the whereabouts of persons who went missing during the period of occupation and warfare, full ensuring of the safe and decent return of the former IDPs to our liberated territories, and provision of the accurate map of minefields for speeding up the mine action, continue to exist.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to emphasize that international organizations, states, ombudspersons, and national human rights institutions of other countries should join efforts to ensure compliance with international legal norms, restore human rights and freedoms violated as a result of war, and establish sustainable development and lasting peace.

I pay my deepest respect to the dearest memory of our martyrs who had fallen for the full maintenance of our state's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and I wish lasting peace and security for our country, the region, and the entire world," the statement reads.