Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan developing concept for joint security - OPINION

The military parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, in addition to demonstrating the country's sovereignty and strength, became a symbol of the strong, friendly and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan, Arzu Nagiyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, told Report.

He noted that the scale and organization of the parade were highly praised by both the public and international observers: "The participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attracted particular attention. Their presence was not merely formal but also conveyed important political and strategic signals. The speeches of the leaders of all three countries focused on issues of peace and shared security. The messages from Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan, and Shehbaz Sharif demonstrated that these states support each other's territorial integrity and independence and act with a unified position. This also demonstrates the development of a concept of shared security. The air show featuring F-16 fighter jets from the Turkish Air Force, as well as the participation of soldiers and officers from Pakistan and Türkiye in the parade, added a special touch to the event and demonstrated the high level of military cooperation between the countries."