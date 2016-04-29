Azerbaijan's national coordinator for fight against human trafficking delivers a report to Milli Majlis

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the next meeting of Milli Majlis on April 28, Azerbaijan's national coordinator for fight against human trafficking has delivered an annual report for the year 2015.

Report informs, the report was made by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, National Coordinator for Fight Against Human Trafficking Vilayat Eyvazov.

The report includes the statictics on fighting against human trafficking over the years.

V.Eyvazov said that 13 000 appeals to "hot line" telephone service have been considered and relevant measures were taken in accordance with the regulations specified in the law.