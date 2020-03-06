 Top

Azerbaijan donates $5 million to WHO to fight coronavirus

The government of Azerbaijan has decided to allocate $5 million in voluntary financial aid to the "COVID-19 appeal" fund as part of the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The Republic of Azerbaijan highly appreciates WHO's efforts to fight COVID-19 globally. The recommendations of the World Health Organization for COVID-19 are taken into consideration and implemented by Azerbaijan. The Republic of Azerbaijan continues its fruitful cooperation with the WHO, and a delegation of WHO experts will visit our country on March 8, 2020," the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

