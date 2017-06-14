Azerbaijan celebrates Day of National Salvation

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of National Salvation.

Report informs, the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev declared statehood future development strategy atMilli Mejlis's meeting held on June 15, 1993 and that day was included in the history of Azerbaijan as the Day of National Salvation, Azerbaijani statehood got salvation from the threat of extinction.

On the same day, at the request of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev returned to power for a second time, he was elected the chairman of the Supreme Soviet. Thus, long-term tension and confrontation subsided and the country got salvation from the civil war and the danger of fragmentation. The philosophy of the national salvation ensured the existence of Azerbaijan and its greatest historical achievement- its independence.

If gaining the independence was the first term, protecting and developing the sovereignty was the second important matter. Thanks to the will of the great leader, it became real. He established the concept of statehood. Despite all the obstacles, socio-political stability was restored in the country as soon as possible.

On 20 June 1993, Heydar Aliyev held a briefing for local and foreign journalists to show Azerbaijani realities to the world community and he met with diplomats from several countries on June 21. Policy in this area survived the country from the information blockade and changed the idea formed about Azerbaijan in the world into a positive direction. National leader's personality, his political management skills, determination and charisma put an end to the political crisis and Azerbaijan's integration to the world community began.

In 1997, MPs made proposals on noting June 15 as the Day of National Salvation in the calendar and Milli Mejlis approved the proposal. Since then, Heydar Aliyev's return to power is celebrated as the Day of National Salvation.