Popular Front Party declares format of participation in parliamentary elections

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Popular Front Party (APFP) will participate in the parliamentary elections to the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) as a part of the National Council.

As Report was told by the APFP Deputy Chairman, Fuad Gahramanli, the issue on participation in the elections will be discussed in the coming days: "APFP's leadership has not focused on the participation in the parliamentary elections till today. An appropriate decision will be taken after discussions of the issue in APFP and the National Council. If the decision on the participation is made, the discussions will be carried out on determination of candidates in constituencies."