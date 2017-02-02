Annual financial statement: Ruling party's revenue made 8 mln AZN

8 939 197 AZN remains at current accounts and reserve account of the party by the end of the reporting year

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Managerial Board heard a report on revenues and expenditures of the party for the last year.

Report informs citing the party's press service, revenues of the NAP made 7 736 859 AZN in 2016.

6 596 979 AZN of the amount accounted for membership fees, 1 139 880 AZN for state support allocated for political parties from the budget.

4 000 736 AZN of NAP funds was allocated for wage payment of employees of the party's Executive Secretariat and local organizations, 514 959 AZN for financing events held by the party and its local organizations, youth and women's organizations, charitable acts and referendum fund transfers, 162 573 AZN for travel expenses, 140 623 AZN purchase of inventory, 1 919 722 AZN for construction and repair works, 357 980 AZN for utility expenses and economic costs, 210 755 AZN for fuel and vehicle maintenance works, 59 425 AZN for banking services, 40 581 AZN for stationery expenses, 41 645 AZN for printing, 133 109 AZN for other expenses.

Thus, total costs of the New Azerbaijan Party amounted to 7 582 108 AZN. 8 939 197 AZN remains at current accounts and reserve account of the party by the end of the reporting year.