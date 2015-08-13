​Announcing time of YAP candidate list revealed

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The announcing time of candidate list of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was declared.

Report was informed by the YAP Deputy Executive Secretary, MP Siyavush Novruzov that the list of candidates is about to be completed.

When it comes to the revealing of the list, Mr. Novruzov said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was to sign a decree on the appointment of the parliamentary elections and after it enters into force, the party list of candidates would be revealed: "The final list will be discussed and a decision will be made by the board of the party since the list must be approved by the Board, which is must the governing body of the party. It will be known who ran for office in every constituency and the candidates will be presented to the public. "

The YAP official added, 71 YAP representatives were elected to the Milli Mejlis in 2010. Then two MPs representing the ruling party were appointed to the executive structures. One person was elected to the post of the head to the international organization, one official died and one person refused mandate: "To date there are 66 YAP members in Milli Mejlis. Five mandates are free."

Answering to the question "How many of 66 party members will run for office again" Mr. Novruzov said: "I cannot give any information since it is the prerogative of the Party Board. The Board will decide who will run for office again and who will go. "

This year's parliamentary elections will be held on November 1.