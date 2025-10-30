All houses in Zangilan's Mammadbayli village equipped with solar panels

All individual residential houses in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district have been equipped with solar panels, Ilhamiyya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said during a media tour, Report informs.

According to Rzayeva, the total area of Mammadbayli village is 51.6 hectares: "The village includes two multifunctional non-residential buildings and 188 individual houses. Of these, 39 are two-room, 55 are three-room, 55 are four-room, and 39 are five-room homes. All houses have been designed with a unique architectural style, each with a fenced yard of 0.12 hectares."

The official added that the homes are fully connected to modern utility infrastructure, including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, high-speed internet, and road access: "Administrative buildings, as well as retaining and transition walls in the village, feature tastefully designed murals and decorative finishes. These elements add a modern and distinctive aesthetic to the village, enhancing its visual appeal."

She also emphasized that due to Mammadbayli's close proximity to Aghali village, a connecting passage has been built to ensure economic efficiency: "This will facilitate access to key facilities in Aghali, including a 360-seat secondary school, a 60-seat kindergarten, a Family Health Center, household service facilities, a service center, a pharmacy, a market complex, and other non-residential infrastructure."