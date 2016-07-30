100 criminal cases on corruption, abuse of power sent to courts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Within the first six months of this year, 100 investigative materials on criminal cases of 143 persons on corruption, abuse of power, abuse of office, misappropriation and embezzlement, fraud using an official position, forgery and other criminal facts were sent to the relevant courts in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said at the extended operational meeting dedicated to the works done on the activity procedures mentioned in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Prosecution” in the first half of 2016 and results of discussions of this issue in the regional meetings.

Z.Garalov noted that 3 million 151 thousand AZN of total 9 million 785 thousand AZN damage repaid during the investigation of the criminal cases sent to the courts and were taken relevant measures provided by the law on compensation of the remained amount of inflicted damage.