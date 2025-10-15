Moldovan president awards Azerbaijani judoka with Order of Honor

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has awarded Azerbaijani judoka Adil Osmanov, bronze medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, with the Order of Honor, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Report.

Osmanov received the award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of sports in Moldova and his notable achievements in the field.

Expressing gratitude to President Maia Sandu, Osmanov emphasized that the award reflects the friendship and mutual respect between Moldova and Azerbaijan.

Adil Osmanov is an active member of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova. He also participated in the 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth held in Khankendi earlier this year.