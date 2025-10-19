Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Cultural evening in California marks Azerbaijan's Independence Day

    Diaspora
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 10:24
    Cultural evening in California marks Azerbaijan's Independence Day

    A cultural evening dedicated to the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan was held in Campbell, California, Report informs.

    The musical event was organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California and brought together active members of the local Azerbaijani community and diplomats from Azerbaijan's Consulate General in California.

    Speakers highlighted Azerbaijan's path to independence, the nation-building legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the country's ongoing progress and achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

    It was noted that the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California has been active for 43 years, contributing significantly to strengthening the cultural unity of Azerbaijanis in the United States.

    The evening featured performances by the Sound of Fire drumming group and the Neva music band, which presented pieces from Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage. The Azerbaijan Children's Dance Ensemble also showcased colorful dance compositions.

    At the end of the event, the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California presented certificates to active members of the diaspora.

    Day of Restoration of Independence California Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California Heydar Aliyev Ilham Aliyev
    Photo
    Kaliforniyada Azərbaycanın dövlət müstəqilliyinin bərpasının ildönümü qeyd olunub
    Photo
    В Калифорнии отметили День восстановления независимости Азербайджана

    Latest News

    10:57

    Nigeria denies officers arrested over coup plot

    Other countries
    10:40

    US warns Hamas may violate ceasefire with attack on Palestinian civilians

    Other countries
    10:24
    Photo

    Cultural evening in California marks Azerbaijan's Independence Day

    Diaspora
    10:10

    William to ban disgraced Prince Andrew from all future royal events

    Other countries
    09:54

    Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1

    Other countries
    09:38

    Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike

    Other countries
    09:25
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Commander of US Central Command

    Foreign policy
    09:03

    President Erdoğan: 'I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan'

    Foreign policy
    21:27

    Ambassador: Somalia and Azerbaijan to introduce full visa-free regime

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed