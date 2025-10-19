Cultural evening in California marks Azerbaijan's Independence Day

A cultural evening dedicated to the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan was held in Campbell, California, Report informs.

The musical event was organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California and brought together active members of the local Azerbaijani community and diplomats from Azerbaijan's Consulate General in California.

Speakers highlighted Azerbaijan's path to independence, the nation-building legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the country's ongoing progress and achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

It was noted that the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California has been active for 43 years, contributing significantly to strengthening the cultural unity of Azerbaijanis in the United States.

The evening featured performances by the Sound of Fire drumming group and the Neva music band, which presented pieces from Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage. The Azerbaijan Children's Dance Ensemble also showcased colorful dance compositions.

At the end of the event, the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California presented certificates to active members of the diaspora.