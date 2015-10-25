​Quentin Tarantino marches in ‘police terror’ rally

Baku. 25 oktober. REPORT.AZ/ Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino joined a rally against “police terror” in the Village Saturday — just four days after the slaying of NYPD Officer Randolph Holder.

"Report" informs citing "New York Post", the “Pulp Fiction” auteur blasted police before hundreds gathered for Rise Up October in Washington Square Park.

“When I see murders, I do not stand by . . . I have to call a murder a murder, and I have to call the murderers the murderers,” said Tarantino, who held a picture of Justin Smith, a Oklahoma man killed in police custody in 1999 after spitting at cops.

The rally called on people to rally for “victims of police murder.”

Asked about its timing, Tarantino told The Post, “It’s like this: It’s unfortunate timing, but we’ve flown in all these families to go and tell their stories . . . Should we send them back home? I don’t think so.”

“That cop that was killed, that’s a tragedy, too. I’m not anti-police . . . But at the same time, I remember how the police treated me when I was poor, and I know how they’ve treated me in the last 20 years, and it ain’t the same way.”