Iran and Azerbaijani musicians to compose friendship symphony

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Musicians from Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan will join together in Tehran next month to compose a symphony for the promotion of friendship between the two nations.

Report informs citing Tehrantimes, a group of Azerbaijani poets and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra are scheduled to meet Iranian musicians and poets for the composition, Ardebil Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance Director Nasser Es’haqi said in a press release on Monday.

“They are due to meet the conductor of Iran’s National Orchestra Farhad Fakhreddini, and poet Asgar Shahizadeh Ardebili to talk about the text and the music of the symphony,” he added.

He also said that the symphony will help increase friendship between the two nations and put an emphasis on their affinities.